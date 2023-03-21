Carelessness of pedestrains major cause of mishaps: TSRTC

As per the data available with the TSRTC, this year, until February, a total of 283 people died in road accidents and 71 of them were pedestrians

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) urged citizens, particularly pedestrians to always be alert while walking on the roads in traffic, as it was observed that RTC buses were prone to accidents because of the negligent behaviour and careless attitude of some of the pedestrians not taking minimum precautions.

Pointing out that 25 per cent of those who died due to road accidents were pedestrians, the RTC said their officials conducted a thorough investigation into the nature of the accidents which revealed that pedestrians die in road accidents due to lack of proper understanding of traffic rules.

“The RTC is taking all measures to prevent road accidents. Special training has also been given to around 4,000 rental bus drivers recently. To prevent road accidents, safety wardens have been appointed at every depot. But RTC buses are prone to road accidents due to small mistakes made by pedestrians knowingly or unknowingly,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said these accidents were caused mostly due to carelessness.

“If we look at the road accidents, it is clear that they do not have proper understanding of traffic rules. That is why pedestrians should always be alert on the roads. The danger is to the lives of those who behave carelessly,” Sajjanar pointed out.

Statistics show that one out of every five victims of road accidents in the country is a pedestrian.