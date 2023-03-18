Nearly 1.14 lakh devotees avail TSRTC’s ‘Balaji Darshan’ package

Special Entry Darshan token available on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation portal has been receiving quite a good response from devotees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Special Entry Darshan token available on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) portal has been receiving quite a good response from devotes. Within eight months since its launch, as many as 1.14 lakh people booked bus tickets along with darshan tickets under ‘Balaji Darshan’ package.

Since the RTC with the support of the TTD authorities introduced Rs.300 special darshan tokens on its website (www.tsrtconline.in) in July this year, several passengers have been booking bus tickets with special darshan tokens on a daily basis. The RTC is given about 1,000 special darshan tickets on a regular basis.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan took the special initiative with the support of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Chairman YV Subbareddy and entered into an agreement to provide Rs.300 Special Entry Darshan tickets along with the bus ticket to passengers traveling in TSRTC buses.

“It is a happy to know that about 1,14,565 passengers have been safely taken to Tirumala and brought back to their destinations in the last eight months from various parts of the State. Reservations for these buses have to be made at least a week in advance,” Bajireddy Govardhan said.

For bus package, citizens can logon on – www.tsrtconline.in online or visit ticket booking counters and avail it atleast a week in advance.