Hyderabad: Training of 166 constables of TSRTC concludes in Kondapur

The TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar participated in the programme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:13 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: The training of 166 constables of TSRTC concluded at 8th Battalion in Kondapur on Sunday. The TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar participated in the programme.

These 166 constables including 57 women constables, were recently appointed on compassionate grounds and were given one month training at 8th Battalion, Kondapur in association with the police department. Having successfully completed the training, they will be joining the duties.