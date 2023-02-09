Cargill launches Gemini Pureit sunflower oil in Hyderabad

Starting this month, it will be available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Edible oil player Cargill announced the launch of Gemini Pureit in Hyderabad.

Starting this month, it will be available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The brand’s expansion into South India will be supported by the recently acquired facility in Nellore, which commenced operations in December last year. The facility saw S$35 million investment.

“The launch of Gemini Sunflower oil marks a milestone and expands our presence in South India,” said Avnish Tripathi, Consumer Business Leader, Cargill Food Ingredients, South Asia, in a release.