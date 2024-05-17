Speed up works on fixing black spots on Hyderabad – Vijayawada highway: Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over frequent accidents and loss of lives due to 17 black spots on the Hyderabad – Vijayawada highway, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy directed department officials to expedite works for fixing the black spots.

While, executing repair works to clear the black spots, alternate roads should be developed and all measures should be taken to avoid any inconvenience to road users, he said.

At a meeting with officials here on Friday, the Minister said any lethargy in execution of works citing delay in permissions would not be tolerated. Further delay in taking up works would result in more accidents, he stressed.

As part of clearing the black spots, officials were contemplating to install warning sign boards at the locations, high speed controlling measures, widening the carriageway to six lanes at required locations, junction’s development and vehicle under pass and development of service roads on either side of the highway.

Stating that Regional Ring Road (RRR) was very important project for the State, the Minister instructed the officials to expedite the works.

When the State government’s financial situation was explained to union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, he immediately agreed to bear Rs.363.43 crore cost towards utilities shifting, the Minister said.

Of the total 351 kms RRR project, the northern part covers 161 kms and the southern part covers 190 kms. The Northern part works had already commenced at Girmapur village (Timmapur) at Sangareddy. The northern part would join the Southern part at Choutuppal.

Land acquisition exercise for executing northern part works was divided into six packages and already 70 per cent works have been completed. In the balance 30 per cent works, Narsapur forest lands and court litigations at few places, were delaying acquisition, officials briefed to the Minister.

In the wake of heavy rains lashing several places across the State, the Minister instructed the officials to be cautious.