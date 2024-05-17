Indian women’s football team starts preparation in Hyderabad

The Indian women’s football team kicked off their preparation for upcoming friendlies against Uzbekistan at the Srinidhi Deccan Sports Arena ground in Aziznagar, Hyderabad on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 May 2024, 11:38 PM

Indian women’s football team with AIFF memebers Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj and Syed Sabir Pasha at the Srinidhi Deccan Sports Arena ground in Hyderabad on Friday.

A delegation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) visited a practice session. Among them were Shabbir Ali, former Indian team captain and current vice chairperson of the AIFF technical committee, Victor Amalraj, also a former Indian team captain and now a member of the technical committee, Syed Sabir Pasha, former Indian team player and current technical director of AIFF and coach PV Priya.