Indian women’s football team starts preparation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s football team kicked off their preparation for upcoming friendlies against Uzbekistan at the Srinidhi Deccan Sports Arena ground in Aziznagar, Hyderabad on Friday.
A delegation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) visited a practice session. Among them were Shabbir Ali, former Indian team captain and current vice chairperson of the AIFF technical committee, Victor Amalraj, also a former Indian team captain and now a member of the technical committee, Syed Sabir Pasha, former Indian team player and current technical director of AIFF and coach PV Priya.