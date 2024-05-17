Southern Command win Army Inter-Command Handball Championship

Southern Command defeated Northern Command to lift the Army Inter-Command Handball Championship held at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Southern Command team with the winners trophy on Friday.

The annual championship was conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board and aimed to select Army sportsmen for representation in the Inter Services Handball championship. The five-day event saw the teams compete in a Round Robin format. The Championship not only celebrated sportsmanship but also reinforced the spirit of camaraderie and discipline that is the hallmark of the Armed forces.

