Cartoon Network to shut down?

Much to the disappointment of fans a recent trend on X, "#RIPCartoonNetwork" sparked rumors of the channel shutting down.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 9 July 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: Cartoon Network, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has been a beloved part of the childhoods of many 90s and early 2000 kids with shows like Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, and Ben 10.

The trend started after Animation Workers Ignited, a community-run account sharing updates on animated industry, posted a video asking if Cartoon Network was “dead,” highlighting the challenges faced by the animation industry amid widespread layoffs.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

The video urged people to post their favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork and mentioned the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

Despite animation’s ability to continue remotely during the pandemic, many studios have since canceled projects, outsourced jobs, and laid off artists.

The video blamed these issues on corporate greed, suggesting that executives are cutting staff to boost their own financial gains.

The hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork led to widespread claims that the channel was closing, causing a twitch on social media.

Users expressed sadness and reminiscence, with one saying, “This channel changed the world and basically raised a whole generation, it doesn’t deserve to cease existing as is. These were my favorite shows from all of their classics,” and another called it as a end of an era, “It’s the end of an era, on the iconic childhood memory in cartoon network .”

This channel changed the world and basically raised a whole generation, it doesn’t deserve to cease existing as is. These were my favorite shows from all of their classics: pic.twitter.com/ZLvQWHHaYh — Persona Hearts: XVI is Unbreakable (@PersonaHearts5R) July 8, 2024

— Er Sugna Meena (@Sugna_Tribal1) July 9, 2024