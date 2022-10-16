We’re not dead! Cartoon Network cleared the air

Internet was flooded with ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ posts after news of its merger with Warner Bros. The official twitter profile of the network studios shared a post on October 15 to clear the air that it is not going anywhere.

Hyderabad: Cartoon Network, the popular children’s animated channel, is not going anywhere.

“Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30. To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons,” read the tweet.

Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂 To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

In another tweet responding to the rumours of the studio shutting down, they posted, “When the internet says you’re dead but you’re sitting here like”

When the internet says you're dead but you're sitting here like 👁️👄👁️ — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

As soon as the studio cleared the air, netizens expressed their happiness and a sigh of relief in the comments section. The post has received over 227K likes and over 35k retweets.

“I’m glad and happy that Cartoon Network is still alive but it’s a shame that WBD is in such shambles that a media division has to post a proof of life tweet. Fans and the Cartoon Network all deserve better,” read one tweet.

“I grew up watching cn and i almost got a heart attack when i heard the shutdown . Thank God it’s not true ,.love u cn” said another tweet.

Ruchi Rai Sohni