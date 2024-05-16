Case against AIMIM workers for threatening Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha

Several persons including AIMIM leader Yaser Arafath allegedly threatened Madhavi Latha,

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 May 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police registered a case against AIMIM party workers for alleged criminal intimidation and unlawfully assembling during elections.

On the polling day on Monday, BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha, was in the old city and on reaching Bibi Bazaar junction, she stopped and got down from the car to take videos of a mob.

On spotting her on the road, several persons including AIMIM leader Yaser Arafath, who was going that way, stopped and got down from his car. He allegedly came near Madhavi Latha, and threatened her.

The police registered the case under Sections 147, 506, 509, 149 r/w 34 of IPC against them. The police are investigating.

ऐसे गालियाँ देने से डर जाते समझ रे ?

मैं भी पाता बस्ती की गलियों में खेलकर बड़ी हुई सो हूँ। एक औरत काई कु आ गई, जनता को भा गई यहीच हज़म नहीं हो रा।

इसीलिए विपक्ष का हर चमचा रो रा। This is real example of mobocracy in Hyderabad Parliament but I know democracy will win this time. pic.twitter.com/idck7TMLSZ — Kompella Madhavi Latha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Kompella_MLatha) May 14, 2024