Case booked against BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy for obstructing duty

Karimnagar: The police have registered a case against Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for obstructing officials from their duty.
The MLA on Tuesday had staged a protest during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting demanding the suspension of the district education officer. He along with other ZPTCs sat at the meeting hall door preventing Collector Pamela Sathpathy from leaving the hall. He also had an argument with other members.
In the evening, ZP CEO Srinivas lodged a complaint with one town police against the MLA. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy under section 221,126 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).