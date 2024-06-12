Many going to private school despite Govt schools having facilites: Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 08:04 PM

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha said many were going to private schools despite government schools having facilities on par with most private schools. Addressing the “Badi Bata” launch programme at Raikode on Wednesday, Damodara Rajanarasimha said many were dreaming of going to private schools in school buses from villages.

Parents were of the opinion that they would get better education in private schools than in government schools. However, this carried little truth. Saying that providing good education and health facilities free of cost was the responsibility of the State government, the Health Minister said the Congress government was committed to this cause.

He appealed to the parents, teachers and students to treat the government schools as their own. He said the government had launched Amma Adarsha schools programme to empower women. Damodara urged the teachers to go around the villages to find the children out of the school and ensure that they joined school.

He called upon parents not to send the school-aged children to work. The Minister said the government was giving uniforms, textbooks, and note books free of cost besides serving the mid-day meal. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector Valluru Kranthi and others were present.