Hyderabad: TGPSC office fortified amid unemployed youth protest

A large number of police personnel including the city rapid action force have been stationed besides installing barricades in front of the Commission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 10:42 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office here turned into a fortress with heavy deployment of police personnel in view of a protest called by unemployed youth on Friday.

A large number of police personnel including the city rapid action force have been stationed besides installing barricades in front of the Commission. Apart from employees, only genuine candidates who have turned for verification of certificates, are being allowed into the Commission.

The unemployed youth have called for besieging the TGPSC demanding the Congress government honor its assembly poll assurances. They wanted the government to select candidates in 1:100 ratio for the Group – I Main exam besides increasing the Group – II and III vacancies and postponing the exams till December. They also demanded the government to revoke GO 46.