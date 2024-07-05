Telangana man narrowly defeated in UK Parliamentary elections

Incidentally, the Labour Party is all set to sweep the polls in the UK polls, results for which are being declared now.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 10:45 AM

Siddipert: A Telangana native Uday Nagaraju, who contested as a Labour Party candidate in the UK Parliamentary elections has been defeated with a narrow marginn in the polls, according to reports reaching here on polls.

Incidentally, the Labour Party is all set to sweep the polls in the UK polls, results for which are being declared now.

Uday Nagaraju (45) is a native of Shanigaram village in Koheda

mandal of Sididpet district. He had lost the election with a slender margin of 6,000 votes to his nearest rival and conservative party candidat.

Nagaraju is a distant relative of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and is an IT professional. He is the founder of AI Labs and had completed his schooling in Warangal. He had completed his engineering from Ramtek in Maharastra and later earned a master’s degree from Oxford

Brookes