Tension prevails as officials attempt to remove Telangana Talli statue in Jangaon

The officials retreated after facing strong resistance from local residents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 11:20 AM

File Photo

Jangaon: Tensions ran high in Kamareddygudem village of Devaruppala mandal in Jangaon district, when officials attempted to remove a statue of Telangana Talli on Thursday. The officials retreated after facing strong resistance from local residents.

The statue was installed by some villagers at a disputed spot around 10 days ago, drawing objections from local Congress leaders. They complained to the gram panchayat, citing the lack of necessary permissions for the statue’s installation.

On Thursday, gram panchayat staff, accompanied by an earthmover and police for protection, arrived to remove the statue. However, they were met with staunch opposition from the locals, leading to a heated argument. As the situation escalated, the officials decided to leave the scene to prevent further conflict.