Case booked against Tehreek Muslim Shabban president for promoting hatred

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:23 AM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Mohd Mustaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban and convener of the Telangana and A.P Joint Action Committee on charges of promoting enmity between different groups.

The case was booked under Sections 153(A), 295(A) and 505 (2) of IPC.

The Chaderghat police booked a suo motu case based on a complaint from a police constable who stated that Mustaq Malik had uploaded a video on social media informing the people about a proposed Million March at Indira Park on Saturday in protest against the comments on Prophet Mohammed by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

“Although he did not seek police permission for the march, he is provoking the people to attend the programme,” the complainant stated.