| Case Booked Against Tollywood Actress Dimple Hayathi For Damaging Car Of An Ips Official

Case booked against Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi for damaging car of an IPS official

The senior officer claimed that Dimple Hayathi and her friend David would intentionally damage his car regularly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:35 AM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police booked a case against Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi and her friend for allegedly damaging the car of an IPS official at their apartment.

According to the police, the actress had allegedly drove her car into the official vehicle of a traffic police senior official who also stays in the building, and damaged it.

Based on a complaint from Kumar, the driver of the official who alleged Dimple Hayathi and her friend David were intentionally damaging the car regularly, on May 14, Dimple had allegedly rammed her car into the police vehicle.

Basing on a complaint the Jubilee Hills police booked a case against the Dimple and David both of them were summoned to the police station and issued a notice under 41A CrPC.