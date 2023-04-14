Dharuveyy Ra: The second single from Gopichand’s Ramabanam is out now

| Dharuveyy Ra The Second Single From Gopichands Ramabanam Is Out Now

The song also has energetic dance moves from the lead pair, Gopichand and Dimple Hayathi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Dharuveyy Raa is the second single from Gopichand’s upcoming film, Ramabanam. The makers have already released the first single iPhone song, which is not so impressive. Unfortunately, the music composer Mickey J. Meyer failed to create a good first impression with the first song of the album. Today, the makers released the second single.

Dharuveyy Raa was actually released at a grand song launch event in Kurnool. Just like the vibes from the public at the event, Dharuveyy Ra is also energetic. It’s a mass beat with the vibe of a celebration.

Dharuveyy Ra is set at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. The song has the lyrics from Ramajogayya Sastry, where the hero is compared to Narasimha Swamy. This is the best part of Dharuveyy Ra. The chorus has also played a big part. The song also has energetic dance moves from the lead pair, Gopichand and Dimple Hayathi. Prem Rakshith is the choreographer for the song.

Singers Krishna Tejasvi and Chaitra Ambadipudi filled the song with their energetic vocals. The art director, Kiran Kumar Manne, and the cinematographer, Vetri Palanysamy, also need equal appreciation for bringing the grand look to the song visually.

Ramabanam is directed by Sriwass and produced by People Media Factory. The film is going to be released in theatres on May 5.