Cases against Akbaruddin will be reopened if BJP comes to power: Bandi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

File Photo: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that the hate speech cases registered against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi would be reopened once the BJP government comes to power in the State next time.

Addressing a public meeting at Jogulamba Shakti Peetam temple in Alampur before commencing his second phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, he said: “Should we leave the person who made derogatory statements against us?” he asked.

He said the police unnecessarily booked a case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh during Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra organised a few days ago. He said Dasara festival celebrations would be organised officially like Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada and at Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka.

“Once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, we will also give orders exempting employees, who are observing Ayyappa Swamy, Hanuman and Shiva deekshas, in office hours to perform puja and other activities,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement that the State government would purchase paddy from farmers, Sanjay claimed that the credit must go to the BJP that fought in support of farmers.

He said he would interact with people to know the problems being faced by them during the 31-day yatra.

