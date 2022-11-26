| Catch The Action Series Khakee The Bihar Chapter On Netflix On Saturday

Catch the action series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ on Netflix on Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:51 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, Netflix’s upcoming high-octane cop thriller from Neeraj Pandey, has racked up incredible amounts of excitement from fans. Just a day before its launch on Netflix, the cast and crew held a star-studded screening at a club in Juhu.

The intimate screening saw in attendance celebrities such as Jimmy Shergil, Anusha Dandekar, Anup Soni, Parmeet Sethi, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aaditi Pohankar and more along with the talented cast and crew of the show – Karan Tacker, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das and producer Shital Bhatia.

The high-energy, high-drama entertainer will make its worldwide premiere on Netflix today, November 25.

Based on the book ‘Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught’, it is produced by Friday Storytellers production company, and directed by Bhav Dhulia.