Upcoming Netflix series ‘Kaleidoscope’ can be watched in any order

An action thriller starring Paz Vega and Giancarlo Esposito, the series spans across eight episodes with each named after different colours like Pink, Yellow, Red, and more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:51 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Netflix is releasing an American heist drama series called ‘Kaleidoscope’ on January 1, 2023. This series, formerly titled ‘Jigsaw’, is about a bank heist that takes a non-linear approach. This means, whoever’s watching can pick the order of the episodes as they watch leaving the fans immersed in a unique experience.

An action thriller starring Paz Vega and Giancarlo Esposito, the series spans across eight episodes with each named after different colours like Pink, Yellow, Red, and more.

Netflix will be putting together a trailer and first look in which the cast and crew talk about the puzzle-like nature of ‘Kaleidoscope’. Though the details of how each episode comes out will not be revealed, to make the viewers more curious.

The upcoming series is inspired by a real-life story that took place in downtown Manhattan when 70 billion dollars were missing during Hurricane Sandy. This happened in 2012 between October 22 and November 2.

The eight episodes trace down events from 24 years to 6 months before the heist took place. ‘Kaleidoscope’ revolves around the largest attempted heist and the planning, scheming, betrayals, and loyalties surrounding it.

The series is directed by Jose Padilha, Everardo Gout, and Mairzee Almas while the creator is, Erica Gracia. The story will give viewers different viewpoints of the story while watching the episodes in different order.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)