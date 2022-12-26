Sushant’s body didn’t appear to be a case of suicide: Autopsy staff makes big revelations

Shah said that he was present when a "VIP body" arrived at the morgue but it was only after he saw the body that he realised who it was

Hyderabad: Making shocking revelations in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary servant at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai who witnessed the postmortem, claimed that he was murdered.

Recalling the incident, Shah said that he was present when a “VIP body” arrived at the morgue but it was only after he saw the body that he realised who it was.

“When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, it didn’t appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later,” he said in a statement to ANI news agency, adding that he has 28 years of experience in the field where he assisted around 70,000 postmortems.

Further explaining his claim, he says that the markings on his neck didn’t appear to be the one from suicide. Rather it looked like someone strangled him, and there were marks on other parts of his body as well, he added.

He went on to demand justice for the late actor and assured that he is ready to give a statement if contacted by the investigating agency.

Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020 which left his industry counterparts and fans shocked.

While initial reports suggested suicide due to mental illness, after his family claimed foul play, the case was shifted to ED, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborthy was arrested and investigated for procuring contraband for Rajput, and allegedly playing a significant role in his demise.

