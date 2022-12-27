KTR slams Kishan Reddy for celebrating early in MLAs poaching case

BRS working president slammed union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for publicly claiming that transferring the case to CBI would guarantee a clean chit to the accused

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao wondered as to why the BJP was celebrating High Court orders of transferring the four BRS MLAs poaching case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Initially, the BJP had distanced itself from the accused Swamijis involved in the case. But why the BJP was trying to create hurdles in the investigation, he asked.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the BRS working president slammed union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for publicly claiming that transferring the case to CBI would guarantee a clean chit to the accused.

“Aren’t these blatant statements reflecting the BJP Government’s approach in destroying the central probe agencies, including the CBI” asked Rama Rao.

There was a time when the accused in a case feared CBI investigation but now many were celebrating, if the case was transferred to CBI. This reflects how the CBI had lost its significance under the BJP regime, he said.

After being caught red-handed in its attempt to dethrone the Telangana Government, the BJP was in turn trying to project the ruling party in bad light. The BJP had gone miles ahead in misusing the central probe agencies than the Congress, he slammed.

CBI was once called as Congress Bureau of Investigation and now people are described as it Central BJP Investigation, he said.

“In addition to the CBI investigation, will all three involved in the case appear for narco analysis and lie detector test? This will expose their links with the BJP” Rama Rao challenged the union Tourism Minister.

During its eight years rule, the BJP with its arrogance of misusing power, had already lost people’s faith, besides becoming infamous. The BRS does not have to do anything particularly to defame the BJP further, he said.

Since the BJP lacked substance, it was trying to poach MLAs and leaders from other parties and dethrone democratically elected governments, he said, asking “Is this not a fact. Operation Lotus did not succeed in Telangana and BJP’s tactics were exposed”

The BRS working president said already a fair and real investigation was on in the MLAs poaching case against the BJP in the public platform. “The accused can never escape in the people’s court” Rama Rao said.