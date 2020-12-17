Cattle killings spark panic in Adilabad

Sources said that a tiger was moving on the fringes of forests near several villages in Bheempur and Thamsi mandals from the past few days

Adilabad: Sighting of a tiger and cattle deaths created panic among Thamsi and Bheempur mandal dwellers in Adilabad district. A big cat reportedly killed a cow while motorists were moving on a stretch near Gollaghat village in Bheempur mandal on Wednesday.

Sources said that a tiger was moving on the fringes of forests near several villages in Bheempur and Thamsi mandals from the past few days. The big cat killed a calf on the outskirts of Thamsi (K) village in Bheempur mandal on Tuesday. Villagers urged the Forest Department officials to take steps to divert the solitary animal into the wild.

Meanwhile, a tiger killed an elderly woman at a cotton field at Tembi village in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on November last. It attacked a shepherd at Vagaira village a fortnight ago. Rural folks belonging to Bheempur and Thamsi suspected that the tiger might have strayed into the forests of Adilabad.

Residents of Gollaghat, Thamsi (K), Pippalkoti, Nipani and Gunjala villages are living in the grip of fear.

Adilabad Forest Divisional Officer V Chandrasekhar told Telangana Today that the tiger belonging to Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, located on the banks of Penganga, was regularly crossing the river and was moving to the wild of Telangana for the past four years. He added that awareness was being created among rural folks and preventive measures were taken.

The FDO said that officials of the Forest Department were camping in the forest fringe villages and habitations that register sightings of the carnivore. He advised farmers to move in large groups and to make noise when picking cotton. He stated that a standard protocol was being followed to avoid attacks on humans.

