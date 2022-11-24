Cattle thieves arrested, 2.5 lakh cash seized in Hyderabad

According to the police, the five members formed into a gang and moved around on the roads in search of cattle kept in sheds and public places.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five persons who were allegedly involved in cattle theft cases were arrested by the Nacharam police on Thursday. The police seized Rs 2.50 lakh in cash, a vehicle and eight mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Mohd Ayub alias Badaa Ayub (60) of Kishanbagh, Mohd Baba (40) of Bahadurpura, Mohd Ayub Qureshi (34) Mohd Rafiq (50) and Mohd Saddam Qureshi (33), all residents of Chandrayangutta.

Also Read Six held with drugs in Hyderabad

According to the police, the five members formed into a gang and moved around on the roads in search of cattle kept in sheds and public places.

On November 14, the gang had stolen five cows belonging to a farmer, M Venkat Reddy from Nacharam. “After checking 80 surveillance cameras we could identify the vehicle in which the stolen cattle were transported. All the suspects were arrested,” said ACP Malkajgiri, P Naresh Reddy.

After stealing the cattle, the gang slaughtered the animal and sold the meat at different shops. In all, they are involved in eight cases registered at LB Nagar, Petbasheerabad, Bachupally, Nacharam, Malkajgiri, Uppal and Kukatpally.

“Badaa Ayub is involved in 130 cases and 30 NBW’s are pending against him. The other suspects are also involved previously in similar cases,” he said.