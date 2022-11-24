| Six Held With Drugs In Hyderabad

The Prohibition and Excise Department officials caught six persons in separate incidents for alleged possession of narcotic substances in the city

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department officials caught six persons in separate incidents for alleged possession of narcotic substances in the city and recovered MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and hashish oil, on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, three persons Gulhasan Khan, Salim Ahmed Rehman Ansari and Mohd.Rizwan from Santacruz West, Mumbai were caught with MDMA worth Rs.12 lakh at Jubilee Hills and Raidurgam.

In another incident, T.Krishna, K.Akshay and Ch.Mani Kumar, all from Borabanda were caught in possession of 35 grams of hashish oil.

Officials said the suspects were trying to sell the narcotics to customers in Hyderabad and make easy money.