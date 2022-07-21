CBI books conspiracy case against 2 postal department employees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against two postal department employees for allegedly misappropriating money to the tune of Rs.1.50 crore.

The case was booked against K Laxmikanth, a postal assistant and K. Bharadwaj, an office assistant, both working at Mahbubnagar office, under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) read with provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, based on a complaint from Superintendent of Post Offices, Mahbubnagar division.

The CBI FIR said Laxmikanth, the then Sub Postmaster at Kodangal Sub Post office from September 2021 to January 2022, made false entries for different amounts in accounting software used in the department and misappropriated government money to the tune of Rs.1.50 crore.

Laxmikanth while working at Kodangal made several false entries in branch office daily accounts, showing ante-dated cash transfers to different branch offices without the knowledge of branch post masters concerned and also made false and ante-dated entries under Social Security Pensions in order to tally closing balances of the respective branch offices.

Laxmikanth also made false entries to show money transfers to the branch offices and misappropriated government money to the tune of Rs.95.30 lakh. He transferred Rs.60 lakh out of misappropriated money to the account of Bharadwaj. Both of them converted the government money for their personal use, the FIR added.