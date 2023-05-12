| Cbse Result 2023 For Class 12 Is Likely To Be Released Today

CBSE Result 2023 for Class 12 is out; check direct links

According to the reports, the official may announce CBSE board results 2023 for class 12 on today around 11 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:24 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for 2023 has released today, at 11 a.m. According to the reports, the official may announce CBSE board results 2023 for class 12 on today around 11 am.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the board results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The board may allow students to check their results through IVRS and SMS.

Recently, Digilocker took their Twitter account and tweeted, “The wait is almost over! #CBSE Class XII results for the year 2023 are #comingsoon, and #DigiLocker is your one-stop-solution for hassle-free, secure and instant access to your digital marksheet.

Create your DigiLocker Account today! https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse”

The board did not release the merit list. The pass percentage for class 12 is 87.33 percent where girls outshined boys this year. The pass percentage has dropped where it was 92.71 percent last year.