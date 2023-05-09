Hyderabad: Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu to be held on July 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: The Bonalu festival, the annual State festival celebrated during Ashada Masam, at the renowned Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam in Secunderabad will be held on Sunday, July 9.

The next day i.e. on Monday, July 10, the annual ritual of Rangam will be organised at the temple, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday after the swearing-in ceremony of the new temple’s governing body.

The month of Ashadam Masam is expected to start from June 25 and continue till July 16 and Bonalu festival will be organised at different regions in and around Hyderabad. The annual Bonalu festivities begin at Golconda followed by Secunderabad Bonalu and Hyderabad Bonalu.

Speaking about the Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad, Talasani said that development works including road restoration and works related to drainage have been taken up in the temple’s vicinity. A meeting will be held soon with the officials of various State government departments and temple committee members to plan elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.

He also said that, the Telangana government is celebrating Bonalu and Bathukamma on a grand scale and these festivals reflect the culture and traditions of the State. The annual Bonalu festivities begin at Golconda followed by Secunderabad Bonalu and Hyderabad Bonalu.

