CBSE to offer free psychological counselling to students and parents from Jan 1

Starting Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is launching psychological counseling sessions aimed at aiding students in managing examination stress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: To help students deal with examination stress besides ways to handle time management, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is commencing psychological counselling for students and parents from Monday.

The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced from January 1 and February 15 respectively.

In a press release on Sunday, the CBSE said IVRS facility can be accessed by students and parents by calling on the toll free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, frequently asked questions, important contact details of CBSE offices, can be accessed in Hindi and English.

Bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE’s official website www.cbse.gov.in. The Board is also offering tele-counselling free of cost from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

“This year, a total of 65 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah),” it added.