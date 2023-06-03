CCMB part of a group developing ChatGPT-like algorithm

The research group, comprising the Institute of Evolutionary Biology, Pompeu Fabra University, Illumina, Baylor College of Medicine, CCMB, and others, has generated a huge catalog of genomic information for primates that have been ever produced

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is part of a global research group involved in the development of an algorithm along the lines of ChatGPT for genetics that uses genome sequencing data instead of human language to predict disease-causing genetic mutations in patients.

The research group, comprising the Institute of Evolutionary Biology, Pompeu Fabra University, Illumina, Baylor College of Medicine, CCMB, and others, has generated a huge catalog of genomic information for primates that have been ever produced. These studies have helped Illumina, a noted DNA sequencing company, create an AI algorithm with clinical applications to identify new insights into genetic causes of human disease using primate genomic data. The identification of disease-causing mutations has been achieved through the PrimateAI-3D deep learning algorithm, which is developed by Illumina.

One of the current limitations of human and clinical genetics is the inability to detect, among hundreds of thousands of mutations, those that cause diseases. The AI algorithm, however, with unprecedented accuracy predicts disease-causing genetic mutations in patients.

