CCOB CA seal comfortable win to clinch cricket trophy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 10:31 PM

Victorious City College Old Boys CA team members.

Hyderabad: Riding on Abhinav Kumar’s unbeaten 63 and a four-wicket haul from Kashyap, City College Old Boys CA defeated eight-wicket win over FCA in the final of the inaugural edition of the Bharat Ratna Shri Morarji Desai Junior Cricket Champioship, being conducted by ECDG at HotSpot Cricket Groundin Chilkur, on Thursday.

Brief Scores: FCA 156 in 21 overs (Harsh Dev 68; Jashwanth 2/11, Aabhijay 3/43; Kashyap 4/25) lost to CCOB Cricket Association 157/2 in 27 overs (Abhinav Kumar 63, Chaaturya 45);

Awards: Player of the match (Final) Abhinav Kumar; Most Valuable Player: Sravan G; Best Batsman: Chaaturya; Best Bowler: Kashyap; Best Fielder: Zameer; Best All-rounder: MA Adnan; Game-Changer-Award: Jashwanth.