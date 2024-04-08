Hyderabad cops bust cricket betting racket

The police seized Rs. 18.50 lakh in cash, and freezed five bank accounts with deposits that amounted to Rs. 18.34 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 06:26 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday busted a cricket betting racket operated by a gang of eight persons and arrested four people.

The arrested persons are M Ramakrishna Goud (30), M Upender Goud (40), Srinivas (38) and B Vinay Kumar (44).

According to DCP (Madhapur) Dr. G Vineeth, a gang of eight persons were organizing the online cricket betting on the ongoing IPL 2024 matches and collecting money from the punters. On information, the RC Puram police along with the Cyberabad SOT team caught them. Efforts are on to nab the remaining four persons who are absconding.