Adnan, Ashwin leads ECDG to Bharat Ratna Abul Kalam Azad Junior Cricket Championship

Skipper MA Adnan and Pulla Ashwin smashed centuries to propel the Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) to a huge 202-run win over Khaja Cricket Academy in the final of the 2nd edition of Bharat Ratna Abul Kalam Azad Junior Cricket Championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 08:53 PM

ECDG team members with the winners' trophy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Skipper MA Adnan and Pulla Ashwin smashed centuries to propel the Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) to a huge 202-run win over Khaja Cricket Academy in the final of the 2nd edition of Bharat Ratna Abul Kalam Azad Junior Cricket Championship organised by ECDG at Khaja Cricket Grounds, Abdullapurmet, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, an unbeaten 211-run partnership for seventh wicket between MA Adnan (100, 69b, 4×12, 6×1) and Pulla Ashwin (104, 54b, 4×12, 6×6) led to ECDG post 328/6 in 30 overs. Later, they dismissed Khaja for 126 runs in 20.2 overs with G Sravan scalping 4/14.

Brief Scores: ECDG: 328/6 in 30 overs (MA Adnan 100 no, Pulla Ashwin 104 no) bt Khaja CA 126 in 20.2 overs (Abhishek 36, Avinash 31; G Sravan 4/14, Pulla Ashwin 3/14);

Awards: Most Valuable Player: Pulla Ashwin, Man of the Match (Final): MA Adnan, Best Batsman: Bharath Kumar, Best Bowler: G Sravan, Best Fielder: Adarsh Deshmukh, Best Allrounder : Shaik Afridi, Emerging Player: Ram Tej, Bhuvan.