Abhinav’s ton propels CCOB to Eid-Milap Trophy Jr Cricket title

CCOB's Abhinav Kumar smashed an unbeaten century to power his side to a four-wicket win over Ashwin Sooraj CA in the final of the 7th Edition of Eid-Milap Trophy Jr Cricket Tournament.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 09:25 PM

Victorious CCOB team with the winners trophy in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Riding on swashbuckling unbeaten 110 runs by Abhinav Kumar, CCOB Cricket Association registered a comfortable four-wicket win over Ashwin Sooraj Cricket Academy in the finals of the 7th Edition of Eid-Milap Trophy Jr Cricket Tournament organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) played at SKN Cricket Grounds, Boduppal, Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Ashwin Sooraj’s side posted 351/7 in 30 overs, Ashwin top-scored with 78 runs. In reply, Abhinav’s impressive batting and MA Adnan’s 52 runs propelled their side to reach the target in 28.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Finals: Ashwin Sooraj CA: 351/7 in 30 overs (Ashwin 78; Rehan Khan 2/32 ) lost to CCOB Cricket Association: 354/6 in 28.5 overs (Bharath 49, Abhinav Kumar 110 no, MA Adnan 52; Ambarish 2/17); Awards: Man-of-the-Match (Finals): Abhinav Kumar, Most Valuable Player: Adarsh Deshmukh, Best Batsman: Bharath Kumar, Best Bowler: Rehan Khan, Best Fielder: Ahmed Hussain, Best Allrounder: MA Adnan, Best Wicket-Keeper: Farhan Khan, Emerging Player: Sushant, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Ajayanand.