CCoE launches 6th Indo-Dutch Cybersecurity School, showcasing bilateral collaboration

The event is aimed at encouraging young people to develop problem-solving cyber skills and to cultivate a new generation of young cyber security experts with cutting-edge knowledge of the field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence Telangana (CCoE) on Friday launched the 6th edition of the Indo-Dutch Cybersecurity School (#IDCSS23), an initiative testament to collaborative spirit between India and Netherlands.

The four-week online course on cybersecurity is a joint initiative of Hague Centre for Strategic Studies (HCSS), CCoE, Data Security Council of India (DSCI), the Municipality of the Hague, the Embassy of India in the Hague, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in New Delhi, along with several partner organizations.

Reenat Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Marisa Gerardes, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, ITE&C Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse, and CCoE Telangana CEO Dr. Sriram Birudavolu and other officials took part in the event.