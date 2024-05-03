SCCL key to Telangana’s growth, says KCR

Holds Congress responsible for selling its stakes to Centre and driving it into losses

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 11:19 PM

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao raised concerns over the efforts to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He cautioned that such a move would be detrimental to Telangana’s interests.

“While the previous governments promoted nationalisation, Prime Minister Modi is focusing on privatisation to benefit his friend Adani and other capitalists. Hence, people must be vary of his efforts and cast their vote cautiously in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said. The BRS chief vowed to fight against such attempts in Parliament, if people equip the BRS with 12-14 MP seats in the elections.

Speaking during a road show in Ramagundam on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that Singareni is a vital contributor to Telangana’s growth. He pointed out the previous BRS government’s efforts to expand Singareni’s operations internationally, aiming to enhance its benefits for the State.

“Under the BJP government, the country is debt-ridden, public sector undertakings are being closed and workers are being thrown onto the roads. Even railways are being privatised in a phased manner. With the support of Modi, Adani is taking over all these public sector and private sector companies, including airports, ports, mines and media organisations,” he said. Chandrashekhar Rao stated that just like his ‘Bade Bhai’ Modi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also opened gates for Adani in Telangana and asking him to loot the State.

The former Chief Minister held the Congress responsible for selling stakes in SCCL to the Centre and driving it into losses, contrasting it with the BRS government’s successful management that brought the company back to profitability and improved the lives of Singareni workers.

Expressing dismay over Prime Minister Modi’s alleged plans to divert Godavari River water and Revanth Reddy’s silence on the issue, Chandrashekhar Rao accused them of prioritising private interests over public welfare. He warned against Revanth Reddy’s open remarks to follow the Gujarat model, which he claimed prioritises capitalists over workers’ welfare. He emphasised the adverse impact of these policies on workers and the country’s financial stability.

“In the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made numerous promises but did not implement them. The rupee witnessed its worst fall. But he is only working for the benefit of his crony capitalists. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who considers the Prime Minister as his ‘Bade Bhai’, is no different,” he added.