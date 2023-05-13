CCPA issues order against e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt clips

The CCPA notice says that seat belt clips are compromising the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a notice against e-commerce platforms for violating the Consumer Protection Act by selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips.

The e-commerce platforms are selling car seat belt clips where the car seat belt alarm gets stopped, though consumers won’t keep their seat belts, which is mandatory for safety. The notice says that clips are compromising the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep.

CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare passed the orders against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, and Meesho for violating consumer rights and unfair trade practices.

The statement reads, “The Department of Consumer Affairs brought the problem of the selling of vehicle seat belt alarm stopper clips to the attention of the CCPA through a letter from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The letter called attention to the problem of the open sale of vehicle seat belt alarm stopper clips and asked for action against errant vendors and online marketplaces, as well as the publication of an alert. Furthermore, it is required to use a seat belt per Rule 138 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989. Online sales of these products, which jeopardise passengers’ safety by turning off the alert beep when seat belts are not used, can be risky and harmful to consumer safety and life.”

All five of the e-commerce businesses submitted compliance reports after taking note of the CCPA’s directives. A total of 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been removed from e-commerce platforms as a result of the CCPA notice.

