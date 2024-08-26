CCTV cameras will play vital role in prevent of crime: SP Ashok Kumar

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said that cameras would help the cops in the detection of crimes including thefts and others as well as road accidents and arrest of accused.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 09:19 PM

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar inaugurating CCTV cameras in Metpalli on Monday

Jagtial: Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said that CCTV cameras would play a vital role in the prevention of crime as well as detection of cases. SP inaugurated 40 CCTV cameras established in Metpalli town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar said that prevention of crime was possible with the establishment of CCTV cameras. Cameras would help the cops in the detection of crimes including thefts and others as well as road accidents and arrest of accused.

Moreover, police could produce CCTV footage as evidence in the court. If cameras were established along main roads, it would help to review road accidents and take steps to prevent accidents.

Recently, kidnap of a two-year old boy from Metpally was detected within 16 hours with the help of CCTV footage, he informed. So, people and business personnel should come forward to set up cameras in their localities, villages and mandals, SP appealed.