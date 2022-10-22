Celebrate spirit of ‘Ramayana’ with these 6 audiobooks from Audible

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

This Diwali, Audible brings alive the incredible story of the ‘Ramayana’ and its central characters with a collection of its six impressive and culturally relevant audiobooks.

Hyderabad: The festival of lights is here with all its grandeur and splendour. A festival that honours the return of Lord Rama from exile after 14 years after his victory over Ravana and commemorates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

1. War of Lanka

Written by Amish Tripathi; Narrated by Darrpan Mehta

Experience a fitting crescendo of the pace, drama and emotions along with a gripping war between Ram and Raavan in Amish Tripathi’s epic fourth audiobook from the second-fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history — the ‘Ram Chandra’ series.

2. Ravana 360 Degrees

Written and Narrated Devdutt Pattnaik

Unlike the usual, this Audible Original by Devdutt Pattanaik gives a deeper insight into Hindu philosophy by offering a comprehensive glimpse of Ravana as a son, a brother, a father, a king, a husband, a devotee, and an enemy, as expressed in various stories and images about him.

3. Scion of Ikshvaku

Written by Amish Tripathi; Narrated by Sagar Arya

Begin an epic journey with Amish’s first book from the ‘Ram Chandra’ series. Based on Lord Ram’s life, ‘Scion of Ikshvaku’ presents Amish’s interpretation of the many versions of the ‘Ramayana’. It sheds light on how Ram overcame the challenges posed to him, defeated the demon King of Lanka – Raavan, fulfilled the destiny of Vishnu and many more significant events in his life. Listen to this epic story, also available in Hindi (‘Ram – Ikshvaku Ke Vanshaj’).

4. Sita: Warrior of Mithila

Written by Amish Tripathi; Narrated by Sagar Arya

Amish Tripathi’s second book from the ‘Ram Chandra’ series is titled ‘Sita – Warrior of Mithila’, this Audible Original is a combination of mystery and mythology that traces the story of Sita right from being an abandoned baby found in a field to becoming a goddess who will protect her people until the end of time. The audiobook is also available in Hindi (‘Sita: Mithila Ki Yoddha’).

5. Ramayana

Written by Anand Neelakantan; Narrated by Babla Kochhar

This Audible Original attempts to introduce various versions of this great epic while drawing enduring lessons from its vast traditions. The story in the podcast on Audible is told chronologically, with interesting detours to incorporate the various versions of this epic that exist across Asia.

6. The Book of Hanuman

Written by Parvez Dewan; Narrated by Derek Denzil Joseph

This audiobook recounts the story of Hanuman, an outstanding scholar, fearless warrior, greatest devotee and obedient and loyal servant of Lord Ram. The audiobook weaves a fascinating narrative based on stories from Valmiki’s ‘Ramayana’ that captures the significance of Hanuman and how he facilitated Ram in attaining his ultimate goal.