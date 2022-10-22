Last-minute Diwali outfit ideas for men

By Ruchi rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 02:38 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: Worried about not having an outfit ready for Diwali, which is just around the corner? No worries, we got you! If you haven’t planned your outfit, these last-minute ideas can salvage your festive style.

From pairing clothes in your wardrobe with accessories or jackets to shopping the latest trends, these outfit ideas will up your style game that you can wear them to your Diwali card parties or pujas.

Dhoti kurta

When you hear traditional all that comes to mind is a Kurta set — dhoti kurta is one of the most comfortable outfits in Indian wear. You can pair your loose, baggy dhoti-style pants wrapped around your legs with a short or long straight-cut kurta and you have the most elegant outfit in the room.

Modi jacket

We are sure you have a kurta in your closet that is waiting to be styled; this is your chance to style the plain kurta with a Modi jacket to transform your look. Get yourself a coloured vest in pastels or darker shades or a floral jacket to highlight your vest and have an affordable, sustainable and classy outfit.

Pathani suit

This is one of the traditional outfits that is easy to find and would suit all body types. If you need a last-minute idea and cannot think of any outfit ideas, go for a Pathani suit. You can choose a solid colour for a tough look or pastels for a chill vibe.

Jodhpuri suit or Bandhgala

A long close-fitting knee-length, coat-style jacket with a Chinese collar is the perfect combination of Indian style with western looks. Jodhpuris are a symbol of royalty and are semi-traditional attire. You can accessorise your Jodhpuri suits or jackets with anything and it would give you a different look every time.

Accessories

If nothing works out, just add some accessories to your old outfit to transform it completely. Without overdoing it and adding tiny pieces of jewellery like finger rings, chains, or brooch and pairing your outfit with traditional shoes you will have a classy outfit ready for Diwali!