Celebrate week with your loved ones at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Enjoy an intimate candlelit dinner, at Sheraton Hotel Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:37 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: The Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is presenting a Valentine’s Week celebration for Valentine’s Day. Couples can indulge in a romantic dining experience with a special menu curated exclusively for Valentine’s Day and the week. Enjoy an intimate candlelit dinner, at Sheraton Hotel Hyderabad. In addition to the Valentine’s Week celebration, the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel offers a special deal at its multicuisine restaurant, Feast. Indulge in a diverse range of international and local flavors while enjoying a special offer. Make your Valentine’s celebration memorable with a delicious meal at Feast.

Zega

Celebrate the special occasion with a candlelit dinner date at Zega. Make your evening under the stars most memorable with live music and great ambience. The exclusive curated menu consists of a 5-course set menu. Enjoy our signature dishes like braised black pepper lobster, thai spice lamb chops, and more, paired with exquisite cocktails like the Strawberry Martini and Red Stag Lemonade. Elevate your mood with sparkling wine, chocolate dipped strawberries, and delicious chocolate bon-bons.

Venue: Zega

Date: 14.02.2023

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Cost: INR 14,000 AI per couple (restaurant); INR 24,000 AI per

couple (rooftop)

Lunch Buffet (Feast) – 2350 AI

per person

Dinner Buffet (Feast) – 3250 AI

per person

For Reservations: +91 91001 19443

Feast: +91 733-7358581