Experience the flavours of Thailand at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

So, make your reservations to experience the authentic Thai cuisine at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel in Financial District, Gachibowli.

Hyderabad: To honour the annual Thai festival Loy Krathong, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate of Chennai, is organising a Thai Food Festival at their pan-Asian restaurant Zega.

The three-day festival will offer a special 4-course set menu of the most celebrated Thai dishes for dinner for one to indulge in, curated by none other than Chef Tanawat Hoonghual, the Consul’s private chef along with Chef Benjamin, the Chef De Cuisine at Zega. The pop-up will also showcase a range of cocktails designed by Arun Kumar for the Bar Takeover of Diageo.

Dishes like ‘Goong Pad Namprik Phao’ – Wok stirred prawns, ‘Tod Mun Pla’ – Thai fish cake with sides, ‘Hed pad krappao’ – Wok tossed exotic mushrooms, ‘Thai Water Chestnut Rubies Cheese Cake’ and much more will take guests on a gastronomic journey of delicacies enjoyed during this festival in the Kingdom of Thailand.

So, make your reservations to experience the authentic Thai cuisine at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel in Financial District, Gachibowli.

What: Thai Food Festival

Where: Zega, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

When: November 10 – 12

Timings: 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: Veg: Rs 2,301; Non-veg Rs 2,773 (all-inclusive)

For more information, contact: +91 9100119443