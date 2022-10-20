Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel concludes their Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

The property added some Christmas cheer to their Diwali celebrations, with the Cake Mixing Ceremony held at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel on October 16.

Hyderabad: Even as the city gears up for the festival of lights, Diwali, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel founded another reason too to add to its festivities. The property added some Christmas cheer to their Diwali celebrations, with the Cake Mixing Ceremony held at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel on October 16.

This year, the annual ritual was done as part of a specially-curated brunch at the Feast restaurant to elevate the guest experience and officially announce the start of festivities at the hotel.

A large variety of candied fruits, assorted nuts, raisins, spices and spirits were arranged in an exquisite style to soak the fruits in and were mixed joyfully for exotic dough preparation to mature beautifully in time for Christmas.

Celebrity Chef Mahesh Padala, Cluster Director F&B for Marriott Hotels (SAMHI Group), initiated the ceremony with a fun Q&A about the history of the ritual. Addressing the guests, he said, “This is one annual event the team at the hotel looks forward to, as it marks the beginning of the festive season. The cake mixing ceremony is symbolic of all the good times ahead and starting the season of giving on a happy note cherishing the bond each team member shares with the other.”

The event was filled with bubbling conversations, cheer, laughter, and a delicious buffet to enjoy.