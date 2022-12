Celebrating a decade of global resilience, AR Rahman releases a powerful, new version of ‘Infinite Love’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

When AR Rahman released ‘Infinite Love’ in 2012, he didn’t know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer’s anthem of peace, love and inclusivity inspired the globe in one of the darkest years, which was widely predicted to end with the end of the Earth. Luckily, not only did the world survive, but so did music. Rahman’s funk, hip-hop and Indian classical leaning track ‘Infinite Love’ went on to become a chant of celebration, gratitude and harmony around the globe.

Listen to the new version of ‘Infinite Love’ here

The song has now completed a decade of existence and on this momentous occasion, Rahman has reimagined the soaring anthem for a new world, a new generation. The original track’s timeless lyrics (‘Infinite Love… Is The Rain Falling Into The Sea/ Infinite Love… Is The Miracle Showering Me…’) continue to honour humanity’s resilience and inclusive nature.

About ‘Infinite Love’, says. Rahman, “I would like to thank: The people of the world for their encouragement and love, particularly the artiste community for showing the world that they don’t care about race or nationality, and all they care for is the person you are and the gift you carry as an artiste. The people who wish only good, even for their enemies. The people who have enriched their lives and others’ by giving unconditionally. The people who make others’ lives beautiful by creating music, movies, art and functional innovations! The people whose prayers make the world imperishable.”

With the new rendition of ‘Infinite Love’, Rahman provides a powerful prayer and vigil for humanity’s past, present and future. Written by AR Rahman and Blaaze, with music by the maestro himself, the remix is by K Kov while Allan Fernandes serves as the video editor.