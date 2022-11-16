Celebrity couples are breaking wedding stereotypes and how!

As humans are evolving, it is important for us to smash the deep-rooted patriarchal rituals and redefine century-old customs.

Taking a step forward in doing so, here is a list of celebrities who broke stereotypes at their own weddings and inspired us in many ways.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa: The bride put sindoor on the groom

Putting sindoor on a woman is a ritual that marks the beginning of her life as a wife. So, why not the same for the men? During their wedding ceremony, Rajkummar Rao asked Patralekhaa to put sindoor on his forehead, after he applied it on hers. The actor has shared a heart-warming video of the couple’s wedding festivities on social media. Through this gesture, the couple has indeed set an example for the society.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Female priest, no kanyadaan and bidaai

Challenging the age-old custom of women not being permitted to perform the functions of a priest, the couple had chosen to have a woman priest conduct the rituals and solemnise the wedding. “The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest!” wrote the actor on her Instagram.

Not just that, Dia Mirza had also said no to kanyadaan and bidaai at her wedding, smashing the patriarchal and stereotypical rituals.

Diipa Khosla and Oleg Büller: Groom touching bride’s feet

The bride is expected to touch her husband’s feet following the pheras, as is common custom in Hindu marriages. But giving each other mutual respect, influencer Diipa Khosla’s husband touched her feet and won over the hearts of many. The couple even took each other’s surname — Oleg Büller-Khosla and Diipa Büller-Khosla — breaking the patriarchal stereotype of women changing surname after marriage.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: ‘Phoolon ki Chaadar’ ritual by bride’s sisters

Apart from breaking the conventional age stereotype, the wedding also redefined gender stereotypes when Katrina’s sisters held the ‘Phoolon Ki Chaadar’. As per our customs, the ritual is generally done by the brothers. “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way,” Katrina wrote on her Instagram.

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari: Groom sheds tears during bidaai

While actor Angira Dhar was all smiles at her bidaai, her groom Anand Tiwari got emotional during the ritual.

The film director also rocked a henna art in his hand, with his bride’s name, as she broke yet another gender stereotype.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Bride chooses no-makeup on her D-day

Alia Bhatt kept her makeup to a bare minimum on her wedding day, embracing her skin as it is. The couple even chose to get married in the balcony of their house, in a private affair.

