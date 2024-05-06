Man dies of cardiac arrest after daughter’s wedding in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 06:42 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A businessman died of a cardiac arrest soon after performing his daughter’s wedding in Chennur town early on Monday.

Sources said Ezaj (62) lost consciousness 10 minutes after he returned home following the wedding of his eldest daughter, which was held at midnight in the presence of elders of the community and relatives on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital in Chennur at 3 am, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Ezaj was the proprietor of a ‘kangan’ hall in Chennur.