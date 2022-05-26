Celebrity Makeup Artist Raman Bakshi gives Mahima Chaudhry a makeover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:05 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: ‘Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder’ is an adage. In an era when the beauty and personal care industry is soaring, makeup artists have a huge role to play in ensuring that beauty creates the right impact. Celebrity Makeup Artist Raman Bakshi says, “Everyone is beautiful, we just highlight their best features and make them create an impact with spectacular looks”. Raman who started her journey in the humble city of Meerut takes pride in her work and success. She says that when she started, she just wanted to learn. She had seen many mediocre makeup artists who knew makeup but couldn’t create looks that synced with the occasion. She just wanted to be perfect at her craft.

Years of hard work later, today she is a go-to makeup artist for celebrities. She recently did a makeover for veteran Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry and received lots of appreciation for her work. Her clients describe her as someone who is dedicated to her work and knows what she is doing. Raman also pays attention to the unique needs and expectations of her clients and creates looks to match their tastes. Raman is very experimentative and keeps trying her hands at new techniques to ensure that she continues to learn.

Raman is also often invited to be the guest of honor at fashion and beauty events and exhibitions. She specializes in bridal and wedding makeup and ensures that every bride is nothing short of a princess. We asked her about her experience and she said that seeing the sparkle in their eyes drives her to do her best. “It is their big day and they deserve to walk the aisle confidently and look their best. I just try to make them happy”, said Raman.

She also works on modeling shoots and offers training to aspiring makeup artists. She says that she is never insecure about sharing her learnings, tricks, and tips with others. This is because she believes that everyone earns from their hard work and knowledge is best shared.

Raman’s family has always motivated her to do well in life and she has made them proud with her achievements. She said that her family is a great fan of Mahima Chaudhry and when they got to know that Raman will be dolling her up, they were ecstatic and proud.

A firm believer in God, Raman believes that God rewards those who work with sincerity and honesty. She keeps herself updated with the latest trends in the makeup and beauty space and ensures that her clients get the best.

We hope Raman continues unlocking success and achieves great heights in her career.

https://instagram.com/ramanbakshi_makupartist?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=