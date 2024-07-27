Kaleshwaram pumping operations to be resumed at Yellampalli on Saturday

Four to five pumping units are expected to be made operational any time before sunset at the Yellampalli reservoir, officials confirmed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 11:19 AM

Hyderabad: In a swift turn around, the State government has reportedly decided to resume the much-awaited pumping operations from the Yellampalli reservoir to extend irrigation support to the ayacut of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project from Saturday. Four to five pumping units are expected to be made operational any time before sunset at the Yellampalli reservoir, officials confirmed.

Within 24 hours of the ultimatum served by the BRS delegation that visited the project under the leadership of party working president K T Rama Rao to put the pumping units of Kaleshwaram back into operation before August 2, a high level team of irrigation officials are heading for the Sripada Yellampalli project.

“After complying with due protocols, we will be starting the operations with two of the pumping units initially and add more of them to the water lifting processes with a gap of one to two hours,” they said. Yellampalli has been receiving an inflow of over 17000 cusecs and the present storage is some 16.20 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 20 tmc. The project would support lifting of water from the project to the designed capacity of two tmc a day without depleting the present storage in Yellampalli.

The inflows are expected to rise further in the impact of rains in the upstream catchment of Godavari.