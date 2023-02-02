Centre allocates Rs 1,650 crore to SCCL

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 AM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The Centre allocated Rs 1,650 crore to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as part of its investments in public enterprises in coal sector. The provisions were made in the union budget estimates for 2023-24 presented in the Parliament on Wednesday. The union government also proposed to invest Rs 16,500 crore in Coal India Limited and another Rs 2,880 crore in NLC India Limited.

Further, the Central budget allocated Rs 37.67 crore for establishment of tribal universities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 2023-24. Though Rs 44 crore were allocated for the purpose in the 2022-23 budget, no major funds were released to Telangana in this regard so far.

Another Rs 300 crore were allotted for IIT-Hyderabad for the financial year of 2023-24. These budget estimates were allocated under the object head grants for the creation of capital assets.